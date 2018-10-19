Multiple arrests made after police discover 7 pounds of meth in WF hotel

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Wichita Falls Police and federal agents have arrested at least two men after they say an anonymous tip led to the discovery of a drug trafficking operation and nearly 7 pounds of methamphetamine.
Police say an Anonymous tip on Wednesday started that a man was in possession of six pounds of methamphetamine at a motel in the 1000 block of Wolcott Lane in Wichita Falls.
Members of the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office Drug Enforcement Division immediately responded to the hotel and began surveillance.
Investigators discovered that on Tuesday, three vehicles drove from Phoenix, Arizona to Wichita Falls with ten pounds of methamphetamine.
Jeffery Byrd and Cedric Gray have both been arrested. Both men face charges including manufacturer or delivery of a controlled substance, over 400 grams.
Byrd’s bond has been set at $200,000.
Gray’s bond has been set at $250,000. He also has a federal hold placed on him from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Both men remain in the Wichita County jail as of Friday afternoon.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.