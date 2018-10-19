PSO helps clean up at MacArthur Middle School

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - PSO employees helped clean up MacArthur Middle School’s sanctuary Thursday.
It’s all part of their annual Make a Difference day, where PSO workers do charitable work. They trimmed trees and removed debris from the greenhouse and began restoring the building that was damaged by vandals soon after it was built in the 90s.
An 8th grade counselor at MacArthur Middle School says this will help in her plan to bring the greenhouse back to its full glory. “It’s been in disrepair for 10 years, so the builder’s club here at MacArthur Middle School are working to raise money to get volunteers to come out and help us rebuild this. It’s an amazing structure, it’s still got a great frame and great bones, but it’s the tarp and the plastic and the inside that are badly damaged," said 8th Grade Counselor Erin Berry.
Berry says PSO also gave the Builders Club a $300 grant to revitalize the greenhouse.
