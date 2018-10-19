Venezuela's prosecutor rejects calls for independent probe

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela's chief prosecutor said he is investigating police officers who failed to keep safe an opposition politician who plunged from the 10th floor of a building, even as he rejected calls for an independent probe into the suspicious death.
The death last week of Fernando Alban touched a nerve with many Venezuelans who doubt the government's account that the Caracas-area councilman took his own life.
In an interview, Chief Prosecutor Tarek William Saab suggested that opposition leaders who insist that Alban was thrown from the building or tortured to death could face prosecution themselves.
"Those who say it was a murder haven't presented any evidence," he said.