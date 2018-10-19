Venezuela's prosecutor rejects calls for independent probe

Venezuela's Chief Prosecutor Tarek William Saab speaks during a interview with the Associated Press at his office in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Saab said he is investigating the police officers who failed to keep safe an opposition politician who plunged from the 10th-floor of a high-security building even as he rejects calls for an independent probe into what authorities contend was a suicide. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) (Ariana Cubillos)
By JOSHUA GOODMAN | October 19, 2018 at 1:53 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 1:53 PM

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela's chief prosecutor said he is investigating police officers who failed to keep safe an opposition politician who plunged from the 10th floor of a building, even as he rejected calls for an independent probe into the suspicious death.

The death last week of Fernando Alban touched a nerve with many Venezuelans who doubt the government's account that the Caracas-area councilman took his own life.

In an interview, Chief Prosecutor Tarek William Saab suggested that opposition leaders who insist that Alban was thrown from the building or tortured to death could face prosecution themselves.

"Those who say it was a murder haven't presented any evidence," he said.

