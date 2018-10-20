Cameron University accounting club helps Salvation Army with Angel Tree

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Friday, for the Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants’s Day of Service, the Cameron University accounting club helped the Salvation Army in Lawton.
For the day of service, they helped at the Salvation Army family store by putting up clothes and taking care of anything that needed to be done.
They also helped sign people up for the Angel Tree program. Angel Tree allows people to put their child’s name on an angel that will be displayed on a holiday tree. Then, people can adopt those angels and buy the clothes and toys listed for that child.
Major Joanna Robinson from the Salvation Army says the number of people who signed up for the program this year was down slightly from last year. “This year is a little down from last year, but you know what, I take that as being thankful, because to me that means that families are able to help themselves rather than goign outside and asking for help for Christmas," said Robinson.
While sign-ups are over in Lawton, they will be taking applications from 10 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon at Arvest Bank in Duncan on Monday.
Applicants will have to bring in a current photo ID, proof of residency, proof of income, and proof of children.
