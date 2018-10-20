LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning Texoma. There is some dense fog in the central, eastern, and southeastern Texoma counties this morning. This has sparked a dense fog advisory until 7AM for Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Grady, Jefferson, Stephens, Archer, Clay, and Wichita counties. We will see this fog burn off shortly after sunrise. Today is going to be an awesome day, so make sure to get outside and enjoy the sunshine. Temperatures will sit in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tonight low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s.
Tomorrow we will see a few more clouds stick around through the afternoon, but expect plenty of sunshine to wrap up the weekend. High temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 60s. The dry weather will continue into Monday with highs staying steady in the upper 60s.
Tuesday low rain chances could develop into the evening hours and carry over into Wednesday. Wednesday is looking like the better chance for isolated showers and a few storms, but not a wash out by any means. Highs for Tuesday will be around 67 degrees, while Wednesday temperatures drop to around 60.
Thursday and Friday we look to dry out again under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will increase back into the mid to upper 60s on Thursday, and the lower 70s on Friday. Lows each morning will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
