LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning Texoma. There is some dense fog in the central, eastern, and southeastern Texoma counties this morning. This has sparked a dense fog advisory until 7AM for Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Grady, Jefferson, Stephens, Archer, Clay, and Wichita counties. We will see this fog burn off shortly after sunrise. Today is going to be an awesome day, so make sure to get outside and enjoy the sunshine. Temperatures will sit in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tonight low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s.