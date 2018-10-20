The Latest: Amnesty official says Saudi probe questionable

A dozen of Indonesian journalists hold posters with photos of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi during a protest outside Saudi Arabian Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. A Turkish official said Friday that investigators are looking into the possibility that the remains of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi may have been taken to a forest in the outskirts of Istanbul or to another city, if and after he was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul earlier this month. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) (AP)