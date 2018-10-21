Duncan teen killed in car crash

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (RNN Texoma) - A Duncan teen is dead after a single vehicle accident Friday morning near Bray.
According to OHP, Joe T. Lumbert, 18, was northbound on Cason Road when for unknown reasons the vehicle drove off the road and rolled three and a half times. Lumbert was ejected and pinned beneath the vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt. Lumbert was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Marlow Review announced that a candlelight vigil for Lumbert will be held at the Bray high school football field at 6 p.m. Monday evening.
