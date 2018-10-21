LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning Texoma! Temperatures will be very cool this morning, so as your headed out the door pack the jacket along with you. You won’t need the jacket long today as temperatures look to push into the upper 60s. Mostly sunny skies are expected for your Sunday afternoon. Low temperatures tonight will be in the mid 40s.
Tomorrow a few more clouds will build in, but the weather looks to remain quiet. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 60s. Tuesday we will see similar conditions to start out your day, but as the late evening hours approach rain chances will be on the rise.
Wednesday from the the early morning hours till the late afternoon scattered rain showers are expected for most of Texoma. High temperatures will be cooler on Wednesday in the upper 50s.
Thursday and Friday next week more sunshine will return along with temperatures climbing back into the mid 60s and lower 70s. To start of next weekend we look to hold on to the dry and warm fall weather.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
