LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - This beautiful fall weather isn’t done yet! We will remain dry this evening and overnight with cool temperatures into the mid 40s. Tomorrow morning will be quiet under mostly skies. We are going to warm up quickly tomorrow as temperatures look to hit the lower 60s by noon and lower 70s by 4PM. Overnight lows heading into Tuesday will be in the upper 40s.
Tuesday a few more clouds will build in, but it will still be a very nice day as temperatures push back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. We will remain dry during the day and evening. I dropped the rain chances for Tuesday as it looks like the system will arrive during the early morning hours on Wednesday.
Wednesday expected scattered showers throughout Texoma to last from morning till evening. It won’t be a wash out but some locally heavy rain is possible. Rain accumulations at this time look to be between 0.5-1″. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the upper 50s.
Thursday morning we should remain dry with a few clouds hanging around. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will climb back into the mid to upper 60s.
Friday through Sunday more warm, sunny, fall like weather will return with high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. It will be a great end to your work week.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
