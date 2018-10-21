LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Tonight things look to remain quiet as a few clouds build in and low temperatures drop into the mid 40s. Tomorrow we will see more sunshine return, but a few more clouds will be hanging around. Don’t worry though everyone across Texoma will see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Monday more quiet weather is expected under partly cloudy skies. We will still see some sunshine on Monday as well as more warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Low temperatures heading into Tuesday will be in the mid 40s.
Tuesday partly cloudy skies will become mostly cloudy as a system begins to push in from the west. This will bring small rain chances during the evening and overnight hours heading into Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday will hold in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday is the next best chances for more widespread showers and storms to impact Texoma. The system should primarily hang around through the morning and afternoon, but then clear out by the evening.
Thursday we will dry out under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will begin to warm back up into the mid to upper 60s. Friday the 70s return along with more sunshine. We will hold these same conditions heading into the beginning part of your next weekend.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.