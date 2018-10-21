Migrant caravan re-forms in Mexico, members vow to reach US

Mexican navy personnel hand out food to Central American migrants stuck in no man's land on the bridge over the Suchiate River that is the border between Guatemala and Mexico, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. The entry into Mexico via the bridge has been closed. The migrants have moved about 30 feet back from the gate that separates them from Mexican police to establish a buffer zone. About 1,000 migrants now remain on the bridge between Guatemala and Mexico. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros) (AP)