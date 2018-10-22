Ballot error found in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The first day of early voting had a problem in Wichita Falls which was quickly caught by officials.
City Clerk Marie Balthrop tells News Channel 6 that the District Five race was inadvertently left off the precinct 2-01 ballot. Twenty-nine voters from that district had already voted when the mistake was caught.
A temporary fix is already in place so no more voters will be affected.
The Wichita Falls City Clerk is working with the County Clerk's office and the Secretary of State to find out how they will handle the 29 ballots already cast that did not have the District Five City Council race.
