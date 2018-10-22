Buds dispensary now selling marijuana plants

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - On Saturday, Buds posted on their social media pages that they were now selling marijuana plants. The business ended up staying open late to accommodate customers, selling 14 plants in one hour. Buds co-owner, Shawn Hernandez, said they decided to start selling the plants as a more convenient option for medical marijuana card carriers.
“Well, the plants are more just to help out the people who have medical cards, rather than having to come into the dispensary once they have the flower here," said Hernandez. "They’re able to then build their own plant, grow their own plant legally inside their stores and save their money. So, it’s more about saving the community money, rather than having to pay the expenses of a dispensary.”
Hernandez said the you do not have to have a green thumb to take care of the marijuana plants.
“Having proper lighting is important, having proper humidity, proper temperatures, is all key elements, which we can kind of fill them in on how to take care of them as well, and take them to the right websites to learn more about keeping track of them," said Hernandez. "They say a lot of research you do, they say if you can grow a tomato plant, you can grow a cannabis plant.”
Hernandez said this is just one of the new ventures for Buds dispensary.
“This is just the first start of our medical cannabis dispensary," said Hernandez. "We’re going a lot farther than this, as you can see all the different jugs that are filled up with different colors and things like that. That’s all going to be medical cannabis for our patients.”
Buds currently has 40 marijuana plants in stock, with five flavors available. They cost $40 each, or you can buy five and get one free. You must be a medical marijuana card carrier to purchase them.
