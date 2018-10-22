First Alert 7 Forecast: another beautiful day ahead

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good Monday morning!
Temps are in the 40s and 50s as you’re starting off the work week. By this afternoon we will quickly warm into the low 70s under mostly sunny skies and S winds gusting up to 15 mph. Overnight a few clouds move back in. Temps fall into the mid to upper 40s.
Tuesday we’re back in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies. Cloud cover increases Tuesday afternoon and evening, and a stray shower chance can’t be ruled out out to the W. The remnants of Hurricane Willa make their way through Texoma, helping fuel our chance for rain Wednesday. Widespread showers are anticipated; make sure those outdoor plans are scheduled for another day! Up to half an inch to an inch of rain will be possible Wednesday before we clear things out late week. Temps Wednesday afternoon stay in the upper 50s after the cold front slides on through.
We quickly warm back into the low 60s Thursday before the 70s return Friday.
This next weekend looks great! A cold front will bring strong N winds to the area. Plenty of sunshine and temps in the 60s and 70s are likely.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
