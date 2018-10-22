First Alert 7 Forecast: another beautiful day ahead

Tuesday we’re back in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies. Cloud cover increases Tuesday afternoon and evening, and a stray shower chance can’t be ruled out out to the W. The remnants of Hurricane Willa make their way through Texoma, helping fuel our chance for rain Wednesday. Widespread showers are anticipated; make sure those outdoor plans are scheduled for another day! Up to half an inch to an inch of rain will be possible Wednesday before we clear things out late week. Temps Wednesday afternoon stay in the upper 50s after the cold front slides on through.