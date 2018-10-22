LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good afternoon Texoma! Today is another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and some warmer temperatures. Highs today will top out into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Expect a dry overnight as we head into Tuesday.
Tuesday we will start the day off mostly sunny with morning low temperatures in the upper 40s. By the mid to late afternoon temperatures will rise into the upper 60s and lower 70s again, but more cloud cover will begin to build in. There is a very low chance of an isolated shower that could develop late Tuesday evening ahead of the main line that will move through Wednesday.
Expect a wet Wednesday morning commute as showers push into Texoma. This system will bring widespread rain that will impact everyone in Texoma. It won’t be a washout as rain will stay light to moderate, but accumulations from 0.5-1.25″ are possible. Our southeastern portion of the viewing area will be impacted by the heavier portion of the rain. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s.
Thursday morning we may have a few lingering showers, but then we will dry out for the afternoon and see a little sunshine return. Highs Thursday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Friday the sunshine returns with highs back into the lower 70s.
Next weekend looks to be dry with more sunshine and temperatures in the lower 70s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
