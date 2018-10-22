Here’s what you should know before joining an office lotto pool

(CNN) - The jackpots for Mega Millions and Powerball continue to soar.
And millions of Americans are dreaming of hitting it big. But there are things you should know before getting in on an office pool.
There are now more than two billion dollars up for grabs this week.
Mega Millions offering a historic $1.6 billion jackpot with a drawing Tuesday.
And with no winner Saturday, the Powerball is now at $620 million.
That next drawing is Wednesday, and some Americans are teaming with others for a chance at hitting it big.
People have formed office pools, but a winning ticket shared among your coworkers could mean a lawsuit and years in court to settle the winnings.
And experts say it's happened before.
Lottery officials and lawyers say co-workers should get everything in writing before throwing money into an office pool.
Here are more precautionary tips to consider before you participate in an office pool:
· Only enter with people you trust.
· Create rules of the pool.
· Assign a pool leader who will track the money and the possible winnings.
· Make photocopies, front and back. for each pool member.
· keep the group consistent, even if you win a small amount and then you roll it forward, the winnings, right and buy new tickets.
· Don't add more people if you roll the winnings forward and buy more tickets.
