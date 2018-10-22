Nude surfer fends off shark with headbutts, punches, in Australia

PORT STEPHENS, AU (NINE NETWORK/CNN) - A surfer in Australia had a lucky get away from a shark after fending off an attack with a headbutt.
Fifty-one-year-old Paul Kenny was surfing off a nudist beach in New South Wales when the animal latched onto his arm.
Kenny channeled surfing legend Mick Fanning and fought back, he said, from his hospital bed.
"I was coming in. So, I went a bit deeper to get a better wave and just put my head down and headbutted it; and then it just grabbed me and I just started punching it until it let go," said Kenny.
Kenny only needed 20 stitches for the injury he sustained during the attack.
