Officer’s vehicle struck by car during Lawton pursuit

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Lawton police say a short pursuit ended near west 25th and Gore after the suspect they were chasing hit an officer’s vehicle.
Police attempted to pull the vehicle over near 17th and Elm for a speeding violation when the chase started.
Authorities say the suspect threw at least one gun out of the vehicle just north of Sheridan and Gore during the chase. Witnesses said the gun discharged when it hit the ground. The weapon has been recovered by police.
The suspect was taken into custody after he hit an officer’s vehicle.
There were no reported injuries from the incident.
We are waiting to get more details about who the suspect is. You can count on us to keep you updated.
