Rowling, Tolkien, Austen novels vie for bragging rights

This combination photo shows J.R.R. Tolkien, author of "The Lord of the Rings," series in 1967, left, and J. K. Rowling, author of the "Harry Potter" series at the "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Broadway opening in New York on April 22, 2018. The effort to discover America's best-loved novel - and promote reading - will end with the winner announced on Tuesday's finale of PBS' "The Great American Read." The series profiled the contenders and let bookworms, famous and not, advocate for their pick. (AP Photo)