WF ranked as one of the top housing markets in the country

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A leading realty industry website says Wichita Falls has the second-fastest growing housing market in the country.
Realtor.com released their list of the “10 Surprising U.S. Cities Where Home Values Are Soaring” and the Falls earned the #2 ranking.
According to the website, they came up with their list by analyzing “the increase in median list prices on realtor.com from September 2017 to September 2018 in the nation’s 300 largest metropolitan areas.* Then we ranked the places that saw the biggest percentage change in home prices during that span. We limited our list to just two metros per state to ensure some geographic diversity.”
The State of Texas swept the top two spots with Odessa coming in first.
In their breakdown of the local market, Realtor.com says the drought of 2013 had a negative impact on housing in North Texas but after 2015, and the large amounts of rain we received, the housing market has “been on a tear.”
