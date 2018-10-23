Altus Pet of the Week: Dane

ALTUS, OK (RNN Texoma) - Dane is a young male Great Dane Mix with a gentle nature. He has lots of personality.
He enjoys being with anyone who will take the time to love on him. With patience and time he will become a great addition to the right family. He is just one of the many wonderful animals that are available and in need of finding a “furever” home.
Dane is at the Altus Animal Control Facility at 2200 Enterprise Drive in Altus.
You can Dane or the other great pets online at www.altusok.gov/animals. For more information about all the animals, call Animal Control at (580)481-2285.
