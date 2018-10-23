$1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot numbers drawn

(RNN) - The Mega Millions winning numbers for the record $1.6 billion jackpot are 28, 70, 5, 62 and 65 with a 5 Mega Ball.
People bought tickets all across the country in a frenzied buildup to the Tuesday night drawing, which is the largest in Mega Millions' history.
It won’t be clear if there is a new billionaire in America until Wednesday morning, when lottery officials will announce if there were any winning tickets.
If not, the draw will roll over once again to Friday, for what would likely be a jackpot in excess of $2 billion.
Even if nobody won the jackpot, it’s still possible some struck it rich. Last week, 15 people won at least $1 million by matching the five white balls but not the Mega Ball.
The prize for matching four white balls and the Mega Ball drops to $10,000.
If you did beat the odds, you’ll have to decide if you want your money up front or over the span of 30 years. Taking the cash option will get you $913 million, before taxes, of course.
The annuity option will net you a smaller payment up front, followed by 29 annual payments, each five percent larger than the last.
If the odds weren’t in your favor Tuesday night, you can try your luck with the $620 million Powerball drawing Wednesday night at 11 ET.
If a winner is declared for Tuesday’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot will reset at $40 million before Friday night’s drawing.
