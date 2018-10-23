Condition of Sheridan Road concerns citizens

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A Lawton woman is hoping the city council will fix what she calls a dangerous road in South Lawton.
Renee Zeller says Sheridan Road just South of Lawton is nearly impassable as the road is falling apart.
“I've always said, this is one of the best defensive driving courses in the state of Oklahoma. You cannot stay on your side of the road. You are going to have to swerve,” Zeller said.
Zeller said it's only a matter of time before there is a serious injury to a driver. "There are some cars that have blow outs on this road, some cars have bottomed out on this road. It's just hazardous. The best way I can describe it is I'd like people to drive it and see for themselves. Drive North, drive South and you form your own opinion because it is hazardous,” Zeller said.
The broken road is the first thing you notice in the area, but Zeller said it's far from the only problem.
"You really don’t know what’s it that ditch because the ditches aren’t maintained. You don’t know if you can get on the side of the road, you don’t have hardly any allowance on the side of the road,” Zeller said.
Zeller said the overgrown ditches cover traffic signs and present a clear double standard from the city.
"The city will send out letters to property owners that do not maintain their property. They have so much time get their property maintained or they will go clean it up and you will have to pay a fine. If you look at these ditches, this is the city’s property. Why are they doing that, why can’t they maintain their ditches, why can’t they maintain their roadways,” Zeller said.
Zeller believes by not maintaining Sheridan Road, the City of Lawton is losing costly tax dollars from residents of towns to our South.
"This is consistent tax dollars and they want people to come shop but the community and the roads are like this. There are so many people that want to just go to Wichita Falls or Burkburnett to do their business because the roads are better. I know the City of Lawton can do better,” Zeller said.
Zeller said she has sent pictures and information about the condition of the road to every city council member, as well as the mayor and the city manager but at this point, no one has stepped into help.
"Only three replied back and I appreciate their response, but their response was we will pass it on to the appropriate person. I’m tired of them passing it along to the appropriate person because the job isn’t getting done. I don’t want them to pass the buck, I want them to drop the bucks on Sheridan Road,” Zeller said.
The Comanche County Assessor’s office confirmed Sheridan Road is the city’s responsibility heading South until Tinney Road.
