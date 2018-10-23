First Alert 7 Forecast: mild and partly cloudy today

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning! Temps are in the 50s as you’re out the door.
Expect more clouds today. That keeps our temperatures down a degree or two from yesterday. Another beautiful day is on the way today before changes arrive by Wednesday.
Pacific moisture will continue streaming in overnight into early Wednesday, helping fuel the chances for rain on the way after 9 am tomorrow. Widely scattered showers are expected for the majority of the afternoon and evening before we clear out by Thursday morning. A weak cold front also arrives on Wednesday; between the cloud cover and N winds much cooler air is on the way, leaving us with temps in the 50s.
Thursday partly cloudy skies with temps back in the low 60s. We’re in the 70s again by Friday into the weekend with mostly sunny skies.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.