LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Today is another beautiful fall day all across Texoma. Temperatures this afternoon will sit in the upper 60s and lower 70s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. This evening we will cool down in the upper 50s by 10PM. Rain chances for Texoma continue to rise for tomorrow. You can expect 100% chance of rain all across Texoma as we progress through your Wednesday morning and afternoon. It won’t be a washout as most places across Texoma are expected to receive half an inch to an inch of rain. Some counties to the southeast may see slightly higher than one inch accumulated. Highs tomorrow will only be in the upper 50s.
Thursday morning rain chances will linger through 10PM. After that, clouds will begin to clear and we could see some sunshine to finish your Thursday afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 60s.
Friday will be another awesome fall day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures back into the low 70s.
Saturday we will have a weaker frontal boundary move through, but with the dry air funneling in out of the north rain chances remain nil. Expect a few clouds to hang around Saturday into Sunday, but plenty of sunshine will remain in place. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower 70s.
Monday and Tuesday next week temperatures will remain in the lower 70s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Rain chances look to return next Wednesday.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
