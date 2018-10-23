LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Today is another beautiful fall day all across Texoma. Temperatures this afternoon will sit in the upper 60s and lower 70s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. This evening we will cool down in the upper 50s by 10PM. Rain chances for Texoma continue to rise for tomorrow. You can expect 100% chance of rain all across Texoma as we progress through your Wednesday morning and afternoon. It won’t be a washout as most places across Texoma are expected to receive half an inch to an inch of rain. Some counties to the southeast may see slightly higher than one inch accumulated. Highs tomorrow will only be in the upper 50s.