Lawton burglary caught on home surveillance camera

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -A Lawton man is concerned for his family’s safety after his home was robbed while he was away at work on Saturday. The incident happened near Pioneer Park on Northeast Cimarron Trail.
“As soon as I got home I knew something was wrong," said Dustin Munger, homeowner.
After making the four mile trek home from work on his bike Saturday afternoon, Munger arrived home and noticed something different about the bottom lock on his front door.
When he walked inside he saw empty space where his belongings used to be.
His security camera captured it all.
“He just walked in, started looking around through my cabinets," said Munger. "Started packing up my Xbox one and the new suitcase we just bought my son.”
The robber came through a window and stole his TV, game controllers, hard drive and over a thousand dollars worth of items.
“It’s taken me years to acquire all that stuff," said Munger.
The thief spent nearly 30 minutes rummaging cabinets until he heard the doorbell ring.
“It spooked him," said Munger. "He went out the back door, he came back in, continued to look around. For the love of me, how he didn’t see that obvious camera just sitting on the wall I have no clue.”
Which is what he hopes will help police find the person. After the incident he’s now purchased a couple more and placed a sign above his garage.
He had a message for the person caught on his security camera.
“I don’t know why you have to do this man," said Munger. "There are better things out there you can be doing. All your doing is hurting people and taking peoples lives away from them.”
Police are looking for the suspect or suspects. If you have any information on the burglary you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.