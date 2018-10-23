Meet the District I County Commissioner candidates

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The race for the County Commissioner for District One is between Republican candidate Gail Turner and Democratic candidate Charlie Hale.
Turner has been the District One county commissioner for two decades, while this is the first political campaign for Charlie Hale. Both candidates were born and raised locally.
“I basically grew up in Lawton, Oklahoma on Flower Mound Road, right east of town," said Gail Turner. "Went to Flower Mound School. Graduated with the second class that graduated from MacArthur High School. Went to Cameron for a little bit, then I got into my own business and got too busy and didn’t finish Cameron, but got educated right here. A hometown boy right here in Lawton, Oklahoma.”
“I’m Charlie Hale. Lived in Comanche County all my life, 40 years old, don’t hold that against me. Been in the dirt work business, I’ve got a crop spraying business, do a lot of utility work, water, sewer and storm drainage, do a lot for the city of Lawton and other municipalities all over the state,” said Charlie Hale.
Both candidates said they want to increase safety across the county.
“We can do a lot of things to help the people out there, to make the roads safer, make intersections safer," said Turner. "We’ve done a lot of projects since I’ve been in that have made things a lot safer for our county that are bigger than most county commissioners do, but we’ve been kind of aggressive.”
“I’d like to stay here in Comanche County, run the county, keep the bar ditches, the roads clean, the roads maintainable, the bridges better, better for our school buses, better for our kids, good visible intersections,” said Hale.
Turner said he is the best candidate because he has the experience, while Hale said his fresh ideas make him the better choice.
“First off, we’ve got a lot of experience," said Turner. "We’ve done a few things wrong that we won’t do wrong again. Everybody has trial and error when they come in. And we have very good working relationships with the Comanche Nation, the ODOT people, so it’s easier for us to get things done right now because we have developed some trustworthy relationships with the people that we deal with that do the projects, and assist us in the counties around us. It makes it a lot easier to get something done with the agreements and the relationships that we already have.”
“I feel like I can make a difference," said Hale. "I feel like I can run the county a little more efficient, and more efficiency is going to be better for the tax payers, make our dollar go longer, stretch that dollar a little further. It’s time to have a new face, new ideas, fresh ideas, you know, somebody that wants to be ambitious and wants to go out there and do more and prove himself for the county, you know, show that hey, I can go out there and I can make a big change.”
You can cast your vote for either Turner or Hale on the general election day, November 6th. Early voting is November 1-3 at the Comanche County Courthouse.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.