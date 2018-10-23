Norman Police arrest two with over 1,000 pounds of meth

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Two people were arrested Monday morning in Norman after police found 1,262 pounds of liquid methamphetamine.
36-year-old Enrique Lara of Chicago, Illinois and 21-year-old Jasmine Morales of McAllen, Texas were both arrested for Aggravated Trafficking and booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center.
Norman Police officers assigned to the 21st Judicial District Attorney Drug and Violent Crime Task Force responded to a semi-truck in the parking lot of a hotel located on the 100 block of 26th Avenue SW in Norman. Officers located 1,262 pounds of liquid methamphetamine in the passenger side diesel tank of the semi-truck. The estimated street value of the drugs seized is $4.4 million.
This meth seizure is one of the largest to happen in Oklahoma. The incident remains under investigation.
