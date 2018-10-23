Stocks shudder on Wall Street following steep drops overseas

China's economy grew 6.5 percent from July to September, the slowest pace since early 2009. The world's second-largest economy was cooling even before the outbreak of a tariff war with Washington. That contrasts with the momentum of the U.S. economy. The government is expected to say Friday that the U.S. economy grew by 3.3 percent in the third quarter, after growing by 4.2 percent in the second quarter.