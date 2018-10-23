5 WWII aircraft train in Frederick for upcoming commemoration

FREDERICK, OK (RNN Texoma) - It was a historic sight in the skies above Frederick on Tuesday as five WWII aircraft trained for an upcoming trip to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of D-Day. 40 paratroopers jumped out of “That’s All, Brother," “D-Day Doll,” “Ready For Duty,” “Boogie Baby” and “Wild Kat” early Tuesday morning.
In the air, or on the ground, the history of these planes at the Frederick Army Airfield is well-known and respected.
“'That’s All, Brother' was the lead aircraft for the entire invasion force,” WWII Airborne Demonstration Team Executive Officer Air Wing Officer David Brothers said.
Greg Humphrey was the first person to jump out of "Ready For Duty" in nearly 75 years. He said it was just a typical morning until they announced who was jumping from which plane and the order.
“Everybody gave me a razzing because ‘oh no pressure, no pressure,’ so there I was all pressurized,” Humphrey said.
He made history just after eight in the morning. Humphrey said he just tried to remember everything he learned.
"I was standing in the door, the wind is blowing in my face, they tap me on the leg and say 'go' and you just step out and let everything happen automatically," he said.
For the pilots and crew, the flight was practice for their big trip to Normandy next summer. About 100 people from the WWII Demonstration Team will take part in a re-enactment of the D-Day invasion, and around 30 WWII era aircraft from around the world will also make the trip.
"There's a lot of stress because you want to do it right," Brother said. "It does not escape us that this is history in the making...not only because of the aircraft returning to Frederick but because of what we're about to commemorate."
In addition to the Formation Flight Training, they also have Jump School going on this week. They have an open hanger on Saturday from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. The students in jump school are supposed to make their final jump during the open hanger.
