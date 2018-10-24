City council members discuss proposed retail center at meeting

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -A new retail shopping center is in the works for west Lawton. City council members talked about economic development assistance for the project at Tuesday’s meeting.
Council members say the retail center could bring in over 300 new jobs.
The developer GBT Realty Corporation would build the center on 82nd street.
GBT Realty Corporation has been around for 30 years and have built centers in 22 different states.
Some council members expressed their concern about the cost of the new retail center and how it will affect the current retailers. The project is estimated to cost over four million dollars.
It could generate as much as about four hundred thousand dollars of new general funds sales tax with a payback period of nearly 14 and a half years.
Council members also discussed charging sales tax on medical marijuana. With the passage of State question 788, the state became able to tax medical marijuana.
Tuesday council voted to change the city’s current ordinance to allow for local sales tax collections.
