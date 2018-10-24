Crews fight fire in Cotton County

COTTON COUNTY, OK (RNN Texoma) - Firefighters from Walters and surrounding areas were busy Tuesday night after an oil fire in Cotton County.
It happened about three miles south of Hulen near Highway 65. According to the Walters Fire Chief, oil near an oil storage tank caught fire. Flames were so large that the fire crews let it burn the oil off, while keeping the fire under control. The tank never caught fire.
Thick black smoke was billowing into the sky and visible from Lawton around 6:30 Tuesday evening. It was also causing concerns for people seeing the smoke in other areas.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.