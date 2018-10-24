FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Laynie Johnson

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - This week’s FFA 4H Friend of the Week is young, but it’s not stopping her from racking up big achievements! Laynie Johnson is a 5th Grader at Comanche Elementary. She’s involved in cheer, dance, basketball, softball and theater and she even grows her own pumpkins. She’s also a five-year member of the Comanche 4-H Club.
“I did a cupcake war, I do the cook-offs, I show my chickens, and I show stuff in the fair,” said Laynie Johnson.
She credits her interest in showing to her older brother. Like most little sisters, she finds a way to come out on top.
“I just like to see how many ribbons I can get so I can beat my brother," she said.
Laynie is quite the artist, too, painting and creating pieces of string art. And at only 10-years-old, she bakes. Most recently, she competed in a cupcake war.
“I just bake a cupcake, whatever kind I want," said Laynie. "I can do cool designs. I don’t know how long I’m timed, but they judge it and you get your award.”
Melinda Kinniard nominated Laynie to receive this award. After seeing an advertisement for KSWO’s FFA 4-H Friend of the Week there was one student that popped in her head.
“Laynie!," said Kinniard. "I had Laynie in my 3rd grade class and she’s just an inspiration, she shows great leadership skills. I saw it in my classroom and now I see it down the hall.”
Laynie is also the secretary for Comanche 4-H. The next big event she has coming up is the 4-H Cookoff of November 5th where she’ll bake braided breadsticks and pimento cheese, at a shot to win another prize.
