FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Laynie Johnson

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - This week’s FFA 4H Friend of the Week is young, but it’s not stopping her from racking up big achievements! Laynie Johnson is a 5th Grader at Comanche Elementary. She’s involved in cheer, dance, basketball, softball and theater and she even grows her own pumpkins. She’s also a five-year member of the Comanche 4-H Club.