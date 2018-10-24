First Alert 7 Forecast: rain arrives this morning

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good Wednesday morning Texoma!
Rain is moving in first thing this morning. Many are off to a dry start, but that will be changing over the next several hours. Everyone could see rain today; rainfall totals between half an inch and an inch are expected. Locally heavy amounts close to two inches will be possible out to the SE. High temperatures today stay in the upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies with E winds shifting to the N and staying light.
Overnight rain chances slowly start coming to an end. Expect a few showers early Thursday morning before drying out Thursday afternoon. Temps Thursday warm into the low 60s before we hit the low 70s Friday.
A few cold fronts are on the way this weekend, but since we are limited on moisture, we aren’t concerned about our chance for rain. North winds will be strong at times. High temps stay in the 70s and 60s into next week.
More cloud cover moves back in mid week next week. Temps stay in the mid 60s.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
