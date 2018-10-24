LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -Good afternoon Texoma! Everyone is seeing some rain today, but don’t worry the showers are staying on the light to moderate side. We will actually see this system clear out sooner than expected, as rain chances really take a nose dive this evening and during the overnight. Temperatures this afternoon will only top out in the mid to upper 50s. Lows tonight will be in the upper 40s.
Tomorrow morning we will hold on to a 20% chances of an isolated shower on the back end of the main line of rain. After 8AM expect the rain to clear and mostly cloudy skies to hang around till mid-day. After noon tomorrow we will start to see some of that cloud cover clear and a few places in Texoma will receive some sunshine. Highs tomorrow will only be in the the low to mid 60s.
Friday lots of sunshine will return and hang with us for the next several days. High temperatures Friday will be in the lower 70s. Saturday temperatures will increase even more and top out in the mid 70s.
Sunday morning a cold front is going to move through dropping our highs into the mid 60s. Don’t worry though, we aren’t tracking any rain chances associated with this front as an already dry air mass will be in place. We will still hold on to mostly sunny skies. Cooler temperatures will stick around through Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Wednesday another front will push through sparking some rain chances for the late afternoon and evening. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
