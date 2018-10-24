Landmark church destroyed by fire

WAKEFIELD, MA (WBZ/CNN) – A massive fire ripped through the First Baptist Church of Wakefield on Tuesday night.
The church appears to be a total loss.
A witness reported seeing lightning strike the 180-foot steeple before it went up in flames.
“I saw the lightning strike the steeple, and we saw the smoke and it just went up in flames fast,” said Christian Bruno, who lives near the church.
There have been no reported injuries.
The church is nearly 150 years old, according to its website.
Copyright 2018 WBZ via CNN. All rights reserved.