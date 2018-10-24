Lawton Armed Services YMCA launches Operation Hero program

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Lawton Armed Services YMCA held a ribbon cutting ceremony at Freedom Elementary School Tuesday to celebrate its new program.
It’s called Operation Hero, and it’s a free after-school program for at-risk military youth. Program managers work with teachers at Freedom Elementary to identify the kids who might be having some trouble adjusting, whether its fitting in at a new base or dealing with a deployed parent.
During the 10-week course, those kids will learn how to manage feelings, friendships and conflict in life.
“We’ve seen the success that this program has had at other bases, and just knowing that this is something those families really need," said Lawton Armed Services YMCA program manger Austin Bowling. "There’s not a lot of opportunities for these kids to reach out to counselors with a school this large, and to be able to have a chance to get these kids after school on their own time, when not being school is an option, it gives them a great chance to interact with other students who are in similar situations to themselves.”
Right now, the program is in its 5th week, but if you'd like to sign up your child, they are taking applications currently for their January session.
You can sign up by contacting Austin at abowling@ASYMCA.org to learn more.
