Local schools districts to receive $250k to improve safety

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Three local school districts are set to benefit from a $250,000 U.S. Department of Justice grant.
Oklahoma State School Superintendent Joy Hofmeister made the announcement on Wednesday morning. According to a press release, Lawton, Cache and Geronimo will receive $250,000 over a three-year period to help develop an Oklahoma threat violence assessment curriculum and provide training to the three districts.
The program will include training for teachers, families and students on how to detect and prevent school violence. Once the initial project is completed, training will be provided to all school districts in the state upon request.
Additionally, Hofmeister announced that the U.S. Department of Education has awarded $3.7 million over five years to assist 85 districts across the state to develop Emergency Operations Plans. The Oklahoma School Emergency Management grant will provide funding to a state-level team of three full-time school safety and security staff to address school safety in the state. That team will also provide training to schools and first responders across the state.
The grant will also provide funding for a 24-hour text messaging line for parents, students and other community members to report potential acts of violence in Oklahoma schools.
