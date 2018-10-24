OU Board of Regents passes pilot program for alcohol sales at sporting events

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A pilot program which would allow alcohol sales at OU sporting events unanimously passed at a meeting Wednesday in Lawton.
During the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents meeting at Cameron University in Lawton on Wednesday, OU President Jim Gallogly recommended the sale and advertising of alcoholic beverages at select athletic facilities and events.
Current practices at the university permit the sale of wine and beer at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium and at the Lloyd Noble Center in certain club areas.
The pilot program will start during the 2018-19 men’s and woman’s basketball games at the Lloyd Noble Center and continue during the 2018-19 baseball and softball season.
The program will then be evaluated by the board and could be fully implemented starting in the 2019 football season.
OU would join OSU, Texas and West Virginia as the only Big 12 schools where fans can purchase beer throughout the stadium.
