Pregnant wife saves husband’s life, then gives birth hours later

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CNN) - A quick-thinking Minnesota mother-to-be ended up saving her husband’s life just a few hours before she was due to give birth.
Ashley Goette, the wife and new mother, said she acted when she noticed her husband wasn’t snoring.
“He was gasping for air. So I called 911,” she said.
With a baby on the way within hours, Goette found herself with her husband's life also in her hands.
“The dispatcher walked me through CPR, because I am not trained,” she said. “And they wanted me to get him down to a hard surface, but I explained to them that I’m 39 weeks pregnant.”
An ambulance eventually arrived and took the husband, Andrew Goette, to a hospital in St. Paul.
"I don't think Andrew would be here today if it wasn't for the actions of Ashley,” said Dr. Alex Tetters, a critical care physician at United Hospital.
Doctors determined Andrew Goette had gone into cardiac arrest and had an irregular heart rhythm.
They sedated him, not sure how he would respond when he woke up.
"I went home that first night and thought, ‘This can't happen, this guy's got to hold his baby,’” said Libby Remmers, an ICU nurse who attended to Andrew Goette.
He woke up without any signs of brain injury. And then, a day later, Ashley Goette went into labor.
Doctors delayed a heart procedure on Andrew Goette so he could be with his wife and hold her hand through the delivery of their baby.
"I was just so excited to see him be born,” Andrew Goette said.
He said that they had wanted a natural birth, but Ashley Goette needed an emergency C-section and was moved into the surgical unit.
Andrew Goette watched through FaceTime on his phone.
"All of that is nothing,” he said. “He's coming home and that's really the only thing that matters.”
