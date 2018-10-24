The Red Tulip Project gathers baby items for infants placed in emergency foster care

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Lawton Public Schools Police Department is celebrating Red Ribbon Week by sponsoring the Red Tulip Project, which collects items for infants placed in emergency foster care.
Kimberly Jones, founder of The Red Tulip Project, said every year there are parents who lose custody of their children due to drug abuse. The babies are then placed in emergency foster care. Jones says DHS normally does not have all the items necessary to help foster care parents take care of the infants, which is where The Red Tulip Project comes in to help.
“To me, it means quite a bit, because it’s a project that’s near and dear to my heart, because it’s a way that we can help out our community when it comes to having a community, a nation, really, that’s dealing with drug abuse," said Jones. "And so if we can help out in any way, I think it will benefit on many different levels.”
The Red Tulip Project collects baby items, such as diapers, baby bibs, cribs, and strollers to help DHS ensure emergency foster parents are prepared. This is the first year MacArthur High School police officer, Rachelle Miles has volunteered. She has seen infants affected by drug abuse and says that is why she decided to help.
“I have seen firsthand babies that were born addicted to drugs, and so I see the struggles that they have to go through, and I know that some of them will have disabilities and some of the parents that get the babies placed with them like in an emergency, I know that some of those parents don’t have the supplies that they would need," said Officer Miles. “And so this project is a way that we can help them out doing that.”
A senior at MacArthur High School helps gather and distribute donated baby items. He said he started volunteering with the project last year after being inspired by the project’s mission.
“I just thought that it was really, really inspiring. you know, like, being able to help, you know, a newborn life," said Anthony Rowan. "They have no clue what’s going on, so it just makes me feel good knowing that they’re able to get the supplies that they need at such a young age.”
The Red Tulip Project will be collecting donations through October 31st. You can drop off new or gently used baby items at MacArthur, Lawton High, or Eisenhower. Items needed include:
-Diapers (Newborn - Size 1)
-Cloth Diapers (2-3 dozen)
-Fasteners for cloth diapers (Velcro, snaps, safety pins)
-Diaper Cream (diaper rash)
-Wipes
-Bottles and bottle scrubbers
-Hooded towels and wash cloths
-Shampoo and lotion
-Onesies (short and long sleeve)
-Sleepers
-Socks
-Mittens
-Changing pad
-Baby laundry detergent
-Blankets
-Diaper pail and refills
-Baby brushes
-Disposal wipes
