US, Singaporean soldiers train together at Fort Sill

FORT SILL, OK (RNN Texoma) - Several rockets were fired at Fort Sill Wednesday during a joint-training exercise between soldiers stationed at Fort Sill and soldiers in town from the Singapore Army.
The soldiers said the training is extremely important to both armies. For the Army from Singapore, it gives them a chance to train with field artillery they can't use in their home country. For the soldiers here at Fort Sill, it gives them a chance to experience working hand-in-hand with our allies.
"Many of our soldiers are young, just like the Singaporean Army, this builds their experience level with working with partners of other countries. We have LNOs that are assigned the task of working hand in hand. We have soldiers that are given the opportunity now to see how other countries operate, share some of our best practices and then learn from the experiences of others,” said Lieutenant Colonel Jim Raines.
About 150 troops and support staff came to Fort Sill from Singapore for three weeks of training that they simply can’t get at home.
"Singapore is quite small, it’s not suitable for the HIMARS given it’s long range so we travel overseas, particularly the US because Fort Sill has such an excellent range for live firing. In addition, because the US Army uses the HIMAR systems so there’s a lot of commonality. It’s a great opportunity for professional exchange,” said Lieutenant Colonel Mikail Kalimuddin with the Singaporean Army.
This is a yearly training opportunity for the U.S and Singaporean Armies. Their leaders believe it teaches each soldier that our allies aren’t so different after all.
"This is a great chance for the subunit to come together as a team so after this they’ll have no problem working together in the years ahead,” Kalimuddin said.
"Soldiers are soldiers and no matter the country, they all value the same thing and that’s to help their country and protect their country and work together for common peace,” Raines said.
