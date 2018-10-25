Burkburnett man arrested after baby tests positive for meth

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Burkburnett man was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Tuesday following an investigation into the care for a one-year-old baby.
According to the arrest warrant, on October 22, a detective with the Burkburnett Police Department was contacted by a case worker for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services about a case involving the alleged endangerment of a child.
The case worker told detectives they had recently removed the baby from the care of Coady Linker, 25, and the child’s mother. The baby was sent for a drug and alcohol test and the results came back positive for methamphetamine.
Both Linker and the child’s mother had drugs tests in early October and both came back positive for methamphetamine, amphetamines, and marijuana, according to court documents.
A warrant for Linker’s arrest was issued on October 18. He was booked into jail and charged with one count of Abandon or Endanger a Child and one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance.
At the time this story was published, Linker remained behind bars on a $10,000 bond.
