Casing ceremony for air defense artillery unit’s deployment

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A unit of 350 soldiers at Fort Sill is getting ready to deploy to Afghanistan.
Casing the colors is a traditional flag ceremony. It symbolizes the movement of a unit.
"Whenever we case the colors we're signifying that the flag for the battalion is no longer here at Fort Sill,” said Command Sergeant Major Kelly Hart, 5th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery. “We're casing it to take it downrange and then when we redeploy we will unveil the colors again to signify that we are back at the home station."
Family, friends and Fort Sill officials gathered Thursday to support the 5th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery.
"I think some people seem to forget why we even deployed in the first place,” said Command Sergeant Major Hart. “It's been 17 years and counting that we've been deployed in theater and whenever you have a battalion sized element deploying you want to be able to recognize that unit regardless of how small or big that unit is."
Command Sergeant Major Hart says this is the first deployment for about 70 percent of this unit.
"There is a little bit of anxiety, if you will, and not knowing what you don't know when you go to a different country,” said Command Sergeant Major Hart. “The other people, this will be their second or third deployment, but operational environment is always changing and there is always concern anytime you deploy downrange."
The 5th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery is a Counter-Rocket and Mortar (C-RAM) unit. They are used to defend against, close-in rockets, mortars and drones.
