First Alert 7 Forecast: drizzle and fog for your morning

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Happy Thursday! It’s a dreary start to the day, but some changes are on the way into the rest of the week.
Drizzle and fog will be likely as you’re out the door today. Some extra time for the commute is a good idea this morning. Mostly cloudy skies last through lunchtime today before we start to clear out into this afternoon. High temps reach into the low 60s before we see the low 70s by Friday.
Plenty of sunshine is on the way Friday into the weekend. Temps climb into the upper 70s Saturday. A strong cold front pushes through the area Sunday morning, dropping our temps into the mid 60s. Since there’s no moisture to tap into this weekend, rain chances stay away until next week.
Temps remain in the 60s and 70s through mid week. A sneak peak at your Halloween forecast shows temps in the 60s with partly cloudy skies and a stray chance for a shower.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
