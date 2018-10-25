First Alert 7 Forecast: lots of sunshine and a few cold fronts on the way

A cold front will arrive Sunday but no rain is expected. Skies will be mostly sunny as winds shift to the north and increase to 15-25 mph. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70 and lows in the low 50s. Breezy south winds will return on Monday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Another cold front will sweep through Tuesday evening with a chance of a shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.