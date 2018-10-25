First Alert 7 Forecast: lots of sunshine and a few cold fronts on the way

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - As of today, all of Texoma is drought-free! We finally have a nice stretch of sunshine on the way.
Skies will continue to clear out this evening as temperatures fall from near 60 into the 50s. Overnight, some patchy fog may develop as lows dip into the mid 40s. A nice day tomorrow under mostly sunny skies and with a northwest breeze. Highs reaching the low 70s. Saturday looks even nice with sunshine and highs close to 80!
A cold front will arrive Sunday but no rain is expected. Skies will be mostly sunny as winds shift to the north and increase to 15-25 mph. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70 and lows in the low 50s. Breezy south winds will return on Monday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Another cold front will sweep through Tuesday evening with a chance of a shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
An early look at Halloween shows a slight chance of a shower early, breezy north winds, and highs in the mid 60s.
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
