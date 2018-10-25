French ‘Spider-Man’ Alain Robert scales London’s Heron Tower

(CNN) – The French “Spider-Man” strikes again, this time scaling one of England’s tallest buildings.
Alain Robert climbed Heron Tower on Thursday.
The tower stands at 755-feet tall including its mast. It’s the third-tallest building in London.
Robert climbed it without wires, using only his hands and some chalk to improve his grip.
It took him about 40 minutes to get to the top.
The 56-year-old has free-climbed 160 skyscrapers to date, according to his manager.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.