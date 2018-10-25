Issues important to the state’s future discussed at gubernatorial debate

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (RNN Texoma) - Following opening statements, the first important issue discussed by the candidates was education and from where the money to improve it will come.
“This is not a big difference between the candidates this is a huge issue between the candidates,” said Drew Edmondson, Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate. “Now Mr. Stitt believes he can give teachers more pay raises, do more for education, do more for health, bring down the prison population without any new revenues. He is dreaming. The money is not there unless we make sure it is there.”
“Folks, I’m about results. I’m not about new taxes and we have to have an outsider, a fresh set of eyes on these problems or it’s going to be more of the same if we keep electing the same career politicians who got us in this mess,” said Kevin Stitt, Republican Gubernatorial Candidate. “Folks, I’m ready to lead. I have innovative ideas to get us to the next level.”
The two also disagree when it comes to Medicaid Expansion. “We’ve got 153,000 Oklahomans who work full time, earn too much to qualify for Medicaid and don’t earn enough to be able to opt in to the insurance pool and afford private health insurance,” said Edmondson. “They would benefit from the expansion of Medicaid.”
“Medicaid expansion is just a band-aid on these problems,” said Stitt. “I believe in a trampoline and a system that helps people get off the system and not a hammock.”
However, the legalization of recreational marijuana is one thing the candidates see eye to eye on.
“There’s too many unattended consequences by legalizing recreational marijuana,” said Stitt. “It’s still illegal federally and I would not put our state through that.”
“I would urge caution on recreational marijuana,” said Edmondson. “We have an opportunity in Oklahoma to watch Colorado, Oregon, Washington, California and other jurisdictions that have legalized recreational marijuana to just see if the down side outweighs the up side.”
Edmondson and Stitt will both be going against independent candidate Chris Powell on November 6th.
