Jaguar Land Rover opens new plant in Slovakia

FILE - In this file photo taken on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, a worker polishes a Jaguar logo on a car at a Jaguar dealer in London. Jaguar Land Rover is opening a new US$1.6 billion plant for the luxury car maker in Slovakia, its first on the continental Europe. The U.K.-based company, which is owned by India's Tata Motors, has built the plant near the city of Nitra, about 100 kilometers (65 miles) west of the capital, Bratislava, that should initially produce 150,000 cars a year which could later increase to up to 300,000. (AP Photo/Frank Austin, file) (Frank Augstein)