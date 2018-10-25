LPD makes arrest outside of Eisenhower High School

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Lawton police arrested a woman on an outstanding warrant outside of Eisenhower High School on Thursday afternoon.
We began receiving messages after a number of police cars were spotted outside the school a little before 2 p.m.
Officials tell us they were made aware of an incident which happened yesterday between the woman and some kids at the school. They said due to that information, they knew approximately when the woman would be back at the school and were there waiting for her when she arrived.
They have not released the identity of the woman or what kind of warrant had been issued for her.
We are waiting to get more details on the situation.
Police did tell us no kids were ever in danger and the school was not placed on lock down due to this incident.
